Karbi Anglong Turmoil: Tuliram Ronghang Blames State & Central Govt of Negligence

The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang has squarely blamed the Assam government and the Centre for the recent unrest in Karbi Anglong, alleging repeated violations of court orders, political mismanagement, and disregard for constitutional safeguards in Sixth Schedule areas.

Advertisment

Ronghang questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s claim that the government is bound by court directions in matters related to evictions from PGR and VGR land. He said the assertion does not stand scrutiny, as contempt of court cases have already been instituted against the state government in both the Gauhati High Court and the Supreme Court over eviction-related actions.

Citing the eviction drive at Kachutali, Ronghang said cases accusing the government of contempt of court are currently pending, which, according to him, clearly demonstrates that the administration has continued with eviction exercises despite judicial restrictions. He alleged that the state has repeatedly violated court orders from time to time.

The Karbi leader further accused the government of flouting judicial directions and constitutional provisions in Sixth Schedule areas by allotting land to large corporate entities such as the Adani and Ambani groups. He argued that such decisions undermine the special protections guaranteed to tribal regions and raise serious questions about the government’s intent.

Holding the state’s political approach responsible for the violence in Karbi Anglong, Ronghang claimed that two to three people lost their lives due to administrative negligence and politically driven decisions. He asserted that the situation could have been prevented through timely intervention and a more sensitive handling of local concerns.

Ronghang concluded by stating that the Karbi Anglong incidents are a direct outcome of negligence on the part of both the Assam government and the Central government, adding that continued disregard for court orders and Sixth Schedule protections is pushing the region towards instability.

Also Read: "Let's Resist The Divisive Politics", Assam Nagarik Sanmilan On Karbi Anglong Turmoil