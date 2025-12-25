"Let's Resist The Divisive Politics", Assam Nagarik Sanmilan On Karbi Anglong Turmoil

In an appeal letter by Assam Nagarik Sanmilan, signed by Assam's eminent intellectual Hiren Gohain, former DGP Harekrishna Deka, RS MP Ajit Kr. Bhuyan, Noted lawyer Santanu Borthakur, Prof. Abdul Mannan and Paresh Malakar have criticised that the policies of the BJP government have led to the turmoil in Karbi Anglong, where two lives were lost and left several injured. More worryingly, it rips the society at large. The BJP government has been criticised, alleging it has failed to safeguard the interests of indigenous communities ensured under the constitutional provision, the 6th schedule.

The appeal letter of Assam Nagarik Sanmilan termed the situation in Karbi Anglong as alarming. "Shockingly, the slogan “Karbi Go Back” is now being raised within Karbi Anglong itself—what an unnatural and disturbing development! The recent events in the district are nothing but the direct consequence of policies pursued under the patronage of the present government,"--the appeal letter reads.

Drawing a comparison with Manipur, the letter further added, "We have all witnessed the tragic destruction in Manipur. Now, it appears that similar tensions and troubles are spreading to Karbi land as well."

The Alarming Demographic Change

"After India’s independence, when the Mikir Hills region was brought under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1951, Karbi and other tribal communities constituted approximately 96% of the total population. The remaining 4% comprised Adivasis and indigenous Assamese people. Today, in 2025, the share of Karbi and other tribal communities in Karbi Anglong has fallen to around 52%, while people who have migrated from other states of India make up approximately 46–47%"----the letter revealed.

"Yet we know that in areas governed by the Sixth Schedule, no one except tribal communities is permitted to settle permanently. How, then, have these outsiders managed to settle themselves there? More alarmingly, they have now reached a point where they can openly raise the “Karbi Go Back” slogan"--it adds.

The civil society organisation's letter also criticised SR, the proposed special revision of Assam’s voters’ list. "It will grant voting rights even to recent arrivals from outside. The Assamese people should seriously consider the long-term consequences of such measures. In Karbi land, illegal settlement by outsiders is already a reality"--the letter said.

Land To Corporate In 6th Schedule Area

The civil society organisation also raised the matter of corporate land grabbing assisted by the government. "Vast tracts of protected land—where non-tribals are not allowed to settle—are being allocated to major corporate houses such as Adani, Ambani, Hinduja, Godrej, Greenko, Ramdev, Ravi Shankar, and others. The scale of these allocations is staggering: approximately 150,000 bighas. After this, what will remain in the hands of the Karbi people? Will their livelihoods survive? Will their identity endure?"--it said.

"The crisis facing the Karbi community today could well become the fate of others tomorrow. This government appears determined to reduce us all to destitution."--it warns.

"Demographic changes have deepened the anxieties of the Karbi people, while the government’s inflexible and arrogant stance towards their legitimate demands for greater decentralisation of power has only aggravated the situation. Instead of granting genuine autonomy to Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao and paving the way for the development of their tribal populations, the Chief Minister and the BJP have treated the region merely as an ATM for their own interests."

"The people must reflect deeply on these issues. Our true strength lies in unity. However, under no circumstances should we resort to violence—doing so would only hand the government an excuse to suppress our movement. What we need most at this moment is to organise ourselves, stand united, and firmly resist the aggression of outsiders and big corporate interests and the divisive politics of the ruling party"-- it appeals.

