Karbi Youth Festival Puts Spotlight On Traditional Games

The KYF, largely funded by the KAAC governing Karbi Anglong, features Hambi Kepathu as a traditionally male game, although named after Ham Tungjang, a Karbi girl believed to have invented the game with her brother, Bi Tungjang. Some Karbi traditional games are exclusively for women, such as Sekserek and Hon Kejeng, while others like Sansuri Kachivung and Keron are gender-neutral.