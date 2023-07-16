Assam: Youth Goes Missing While Taking Bath in Dhubri

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old boy went missing after drowning in Assam’s Gauripur, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per reports, the youth went missing while taking bath with a friend in a nearby water body. The deceased youth was identified as Amit Sutradhar.
The severity of the situation prompted the initiation of a rescue operation by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) forces at the location.
Earlier in the day, a teenager identified as Neelam Biswas of Assam’s Aujari Pathar village in Morigaon district went missing while taking bath with a friend.
The other teenager in the incident was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.