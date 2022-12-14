Mystery Shrouds Death of Prisoner in Assam’s Hamren Jail

A prisoner died in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district jail on Wednesday under mysterious conditions.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Dipendra Phangsu, was found dead in Hamren Jail.

The body was sent to Hamren Civil Hospital for post mortem.

The situation has created a stir in the area.

So far, the reason behind the death of the prisoner is yet to be ascertained.

Last week, a prisoner, identified as Omar Ali, died suddenly in Barpeta jail.

Omar, resident of Alapati Char, was put behind the bars for seven years.