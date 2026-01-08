‘No More Corporate Loot’: Diphu Witnesses Massive Anti Adani-Ambani Rally

Diphu Town in Karbi Anglong district reverberated with loud slogans of “Ambani–Adani Go Back” on Thursday as a massive protest rally, led by a broad coalition of opposition parties and organisations, took to the streets opposing large-scale land handover to corporate groups in the Sixth Schedule areas.

The protest, organised by 23 organisations, including the Congress, CPI(ML), APHLC, ASDC, NCP, IPP, KSA and KNCA, began from the Diphu Karbi Club and passed through the busy Diphu Bazaar before culminating at the office of the District Commissioner.

The protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, alleging that the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang, was facilitating the transfer of thousands of bighas of tribal land to corporate houses.

Senior opposition leaders from across Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao participated in the rally, turning it into one of the most politically significant protests the hill district has seen in recent times.

Among those leading the march were former militant leader Jewel Gorlosa, CPI(ML) leader Pratima Enghipi, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee president Ratan Engti, Congress leader Nirmal Langthasa, and APHLC leader Jones Engti Kathar.

Addressing the gathering, CPI(ML) leader Pratima Enghipi said the protest was not just against one decision, but against a larger political model that prioritises corporate interests over indigenous rights.

She asserted that the show of unity on Thursday sent a clear message that opposition forces in the hills are prepared to fight together against the BJP in the coming elections.

Karbi Anglong Congress president Ratan Engti accused the autonomous council leadership of corruption and betrayal of people’s trust.

“The consequences of handing over land to corporate groups in the name of development will be borne by CEM Tuliram Ronghang himself,” Engti said, warning that public anger was steadily growing.

Former rebel leader Jewel Gorlosa, who travelled from Haflong to join the Diphu rally, delivered a strong warning about the future of tribal land in the hill districts.

He said that in Dima Hasao, thousands of bighas had already been handed over to cement companies such as Dalmia Cement, Vinay Cement and Topcem Cement, as well as for two hydroelectric projects. Now, he alleged, 1,250 bighas are being prepared for allotment to the Adani Green hydro project.

Gorlosa recalled that Motirangpu village, recognised by the British in 1792, has already been submerged due to the NEEPCO hydro project. “If all our land is handed over to capitalists, nothing will remain of our special protections. That is why we have united against this,” he said.

APHLC leader Jones Engti Kathar went a step further, alleging a deliberate plan to erase indigenous existence in the Sixth Schedule areas.

He accused the authorities of systematically handing over land in Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and the BTR to corporate groups, undermining constitutional safeguards meant to protect tribal communities.

The Diphu rally marked a rare moment of visible unity among hill-based opposition parties and organisations. Beyond slogans and speeches, the protest signalled a growing political mobilisation in Assam’s hill districts, where land, identity and survival have once again become the central fault lines of resistance.

