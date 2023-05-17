Assam: Over 50 People Fall Ill After Consuming Prasad

With recent incidents of food poisoning reported in various parts of Assam, more than 50 people, including women and children, fell ill after consuming prasad due to suspected food poisoning in Kheroni area under West Karbi Anglong district.
The incident was reported at residence of person, Rajesh Bey, who organized Manasa Puja and distributed prasad among the devotees.
After consuming prasad, the devotees felt discomfort and were shifted to the hospital for treatment. Among the devotees who fell ill included women, men, children and elderly persons.
Last week, tragedy struck Dhupdhara in Assam’s Goalpara district as one person died and over 200 fell ill after reportedly consuming Chalani fish during a feast.
According to reports, a prayer meeting was organized in the house of a member of the Garo community in Mariampur village bordering Meghalaya followed by a feast.
The victims, including men, women and children had reportedly consumed the fish that was purchased from a local market.
The incident of suspected food poisoning led to the death of Renu Sangma, who passed away at the Goalpara Civil Hospital on the following night.
The other victims were experiencing severe discomfort ever since consuming the fish and were admitted to various hospitals for treatment.
As of now 141 people are receiving treatment at Dhupdhara Adarsh Hospital, 74 people are at Rangjuli Hospital, 27 people are at Dudhnoi Hospital, and 13 people are admitted to Goalpara Civil Hospital. Moreover, three of them were in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU.