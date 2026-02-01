Purthimi Akemang 2.0 Brings Land Rights to 3,157 Families in Karbi Anglong

More than 3,000 landless families in West Karbi Anglong received long-awaited land ownership documents on Saturday as the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) distributed free land pattas under its flagship “Purthimi Akemang 2.0” scheme.

On Saturday, 3,157 families were provided free land pattas in the No. 1 Duar Amla constituency under the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. The pattas were distributed by KAAC Chief Executive Member Dr Tuliram Ronghang, who said the initiative was aimed at bringing security and dignity to families who had been living on land without legal ownership for decades.

Most of the beneficiaries belong to areas such as Baithalangso, Borgaon, Bhoksong and Dalimbari, where residents had long been cultivating and living on land without official documents. For many families, Saturday’s event marked the first time they could legally call the land their own.

Speaking at the programme, Dr Ronghang said the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council had made land rights a priority issue and designed the Purthimi Akemang scheme to address the long-standing problem of landlessness in the hill districts. He added that both Purthimi Akemang 1.0 and 2.0 have together benefited a massive 7,61,042 families across Karbi Anglong so far, reflecting the scale of the council’s outreach.

The event saw the presence of Baithalangso MLA Rupsing Teron, KAAC Executive Member Prabhat Chandra Taro, EM D. Uphing Maslai, and West Karbi Anglong Deputy Commissioner Sarangapani Sharma, along with senior council officials, staff members and party workers.

