‘Purthimi Akemang 2.0’: KAAC Grants Land Ownership to Indigenous Families

In a significant and timely move, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Tuesday implemented a land patta distribution programme under its ambitious scheme ‘Purthimi Akemang 2.0’ at Jengkha in West Karbi Anglong district.

The initiative saw over a hundred indigenous families being granted official land rights, marking an important step towards securing their livelihoods.

The pattas were formally distributed by the Chief Executive Member of KAAC, Dr Tuliram Ronghang, in the presence of local Members of the Autonomous Council and senior council officials.

Addressing the gathering, speakers highlighted that the distribution of land pattas would provide long-term social and economic security to indigenous communities living in the area.

They further noted that legal ownership of land would enable beneficiaries to access various governmentwelfare schemes, housing benefits and development programmes, which were earlier difficult to avail in the absence of proper land documents.

The move has gained added significance at a time when Karbi Anglong has been witnessing tensions over grazing land (VGR/PGR) evictions and land-related disputes. In such a backdrop, the decision to grant land rights to indigenous people is being seen as a positive and reassuring message from the autonomous council.

KAAC officials indicated that more indigenous families across the district are expected to benefit from the scheme in the coming days, reinforcing the council’s commitment to protecting indigenous land rights and promoting inclusive development.

