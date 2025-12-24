Third Day of Karbi Anglong Unrest: Authorities Deploy Security Force to Maintain Peace

The situation in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong district, is now reported to be under control on the third day of unrest, which has so far led to two fatalities. Authorities have stepped up police and paramilitary presence in sensitive areas to prevent any further escalation.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that additional security forces have been deployed to maintain peace and normalcy. “We are closely monitoring the situation and maintaining constant communication with all parties to resolve issues through dialogue,” he said.

The unrest began when protesters gathered near Phelangpi and marched towards Dongkamokam, reaching the vicinity of Kapili Ghat. A counter-protest group was also present on the opposite bank.

Clashes ensued, with protesters reportedly attacking police personnel with stones and sticks. Several senior officers sustained injuries.

Police initially used lathi (baton) charge and, later, firing to control the situation. Tragically, two people lost their lives: Singthi Timung, who succumbed to injuries sustained during the clashes, and Surjya Dey, who died after an arson attack on a commercial establishment.

Authorities have assured that the situation is stable now, and investigations are underway. Lawenforcement agencies remain on high alert in Kheroni and surrounding sensitive areas to ensure peace and prevent further incidents.

