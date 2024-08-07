What Sparked the Karbi Anglong Violence? 44 Injured in Heated Clash | Find Out

The protest stemmed from ongoing disputes over the alleged illegal occupation of PGR and VGR lands. Earlier this year, clashes between alleged illegal settlers and protestors at Kheroni Chariali in West Karbi Anglong district prompted KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang to convene a meeting with various organizations to address the issue. During that meeting, it was unanimously decided that 1983 families who had allegedly encroached on the grazing reserves would face eviction. The matter is currently pending in the Gauhati High Court.