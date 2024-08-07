What Sparked the Karbi Anglong Violence? 44 Injured in Heated Clash | Find Out

A protest demanding the eviction of "illegal settlers" in Assam's Karbi Anglong district turned violent on Tuesday, resulting in injuries to 44 people, including nine police personnel. The clash occurred during a demonstration organized by several groups, including the Karbi Students Association and the youth wing of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC).
The protestors had gathered to march to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) office, intending to submit a memorandum to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) regarding the eviction of families allegedly encroaching on Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) lands in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts.
While the demonstration was initially peaceful and within the bounds of the permitted route, tensions escalated when protestors deviated from the designated path. Despite warnings from security forces to return to the permitted route, the demonstrators continued forward, leading to a confrontation.
The situation quickly turned violent as the protestors began pelting stones at the police. In response, the police baton-charged the crowd and fired warning shots into the air to disperse them. The ensuing clash left 35 protestors and nine police officers injured.
Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police Sanib Kumar Saikia confirmed that four individuals have been arrested in connection with the violence. Although the situation has been brought under control, a tense atmosphere prevails in the area.
The protest stemmed from ongoing disputes over the alleged illegal occupation of PGR and VGR lands. Earlier this year, clashes between alleged illegal settlers and protestors at Kheroni Chariali in West Karbi Anglong district prompted KAAC Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang to convene a meeting with various organizations to address the issue. During that meeting, it was unanimously decided that 1983 families who had allegedly encroached on the grazing reserves would face eviction. The matter is currently pending in the Gauhati High Court.