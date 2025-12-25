"With Whose Courage 'Karbi Go Back' Slogans Were Raised?", MP Ajit Bhuyan Seeks Answer From CM

Opposition MP in Rajya Sabha (RS), Ajit Kumar Bhuyan has raised several key questions on the ongoing turmoil in Karbi Anglong's Kheroni area. MP Bhuyan has sought answers from Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the questions that he believes are of utmost importance for the safeguarding of Assam's indigenous communities.

"The incidents unfolding in West Karbi Anglong district are being described as a conflict between Hindi/Bengali-speaking people and indigenous Karbis. While this description is not entirely incorrect, there is another deeper dimension behind this conflict,"--Bhuyan said in a statement.

Emphasising that the fundamental reason behind the unrest is indeed the growing sense of exploitation, neglect, and oppression felt by the Karbi people in their own homeland, Bhuyan said that over the last five years alone, they have seen their coal, limestone, timber, stone, and sand resources being plundered right before their eyes; they have watched development funds meant for them being pocketed by those in power; they have seen exploitative forces capture autonomous council power using Bihari and Bengali votes.

"Nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of land constitutionally reserved for them have been handed over to corporate companies, including Adani, in blatant violation of rules and laws; Biharis and Bengalis have built houses on Karbi land, occupying their farmlands, markets, roads, pathways, and gradually their entire social and cultural space."--Bhuyan added.

"And now, standing on Karbi land itself, they have even dared to raise slogans of “Karbi go back.”

Empathetically, the MP said--"Why wouldn’t the Karbis feel oppressed? When year after year they see their own elected representatives—once their hope and trust—being reduced to nothing more than ATMs for Dispur. Should they just sit silently and not protest?"\

Question the BJP government in power, he remarked--"Unfortunately, instead of listening to the language of democracy, the BJP government’s police responded with batons and bullets. There are no words strong enough to condemn such actions. No form of violence is justifiable. We condemn the violent acts committed by all sides in Kheroni. But why should democratic protesters raising legitimate demands be subjected to repression and brutality? If people become agitated after such repression, the responsibility must lie with the government and the police."

Who Raised 'Karbi Go Back' Slogan? With Whose Courage?

Expressing anger, Bhuyan questioned--"But the slogan 'Karbi go back'—who raised it? With whose courage? Standing on Karbi land, telling Karbis to 'go back'? Such audacity! After indigenous people’s land, homes, politics, farmlands, and markets have been endangered by Bihari and Bengali encroachment, even their last remaining asset—their self-respect—is now under threat. What bigger proof is needed?"

He also questions whose backing all these are happening? "Is this not a warning signal of an aggressive mindset being cultivated among the Bihari and Bengali populations spread across Assam? Is this not a threat directed at indigenous communities? I ask again—who are they, and with whose courage?"

"The responsibility to answer these questions lies with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The people expect answers from him alone"--Bhuyan emphasised.

