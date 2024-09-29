Assam Rifles Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 52 Cr in Tripura

Continuing the anti-drug campaign in Tripura, the Assam Rifles seized 2,60,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 52 crores from the state's Khayerpur area recently, reports said.
This successful operation also led to the seizure of a vehicle connected to the illicit trade. The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Customs Department DPF Unit in Agartala for further action.
Regarding the incident, Major Poorva of Assam Rifles stated, "Acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles conducted a well-executed operation that led to the recovery of a huge amount of Yaba tablets, which are estimated to be priced at a whopping Rs 52 crore in the international market."
This successful anti-drug operation is a significant contribution to the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ongoing anti-drug efforts in Tripura spearheaded by Chief Minister Manik Saha.
"It is an addition to a series of consecutive successful operations by Assam Rifles leading to the recovery of drugs worth crores of rupees, highlighting the force's unwavering commitment in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal smuggling activities in the region," Major Poorva added.
Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles took to platform 'X' and wrote, "#AssamRifles achieved a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking by recovering 260,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 52 Crores in the Khayerpur area of Tripura on 26 Sep 2024. This successful operation also led to the seizure of a vehicle connected to the illicit trade."