Karbi-Mikir living in Assam’s plains demand Scheduled Tribe status

The Scheduling Demand Coordination Committee of Karbi-Mikir communities held a press conference demanding full Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition for Karbi (Mikir) populations residing on the plains of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

The leaders highlighted that Assam is home to nearly four lakh Karbi-Mikir people, yet for almost 70 years, those living in the plains have been deprived of Scheduled Tribe recognition.

The population of Karbis in the plains is equal in number to those in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, but they remain excluded from the political and social benefits afforded to ST communities.

In 2021, six Karbi armed organisations signed an agreement with the central government regarding Karbi rights, but no effective measures have been implemented over the past four years, according to the leaders.

Addressing the media, Chief Coordinators Gunaram Teron, Giridhar Ronghang, and Amar Ronghang stated that the upcoming Assembly elections must see full ST recognition granted to the plains Karbi community.

Failing this, they warned that in the 2026 elections, all four lakh Karbis in the plains would vote against the BJP and its allies.

The press conference also announced a large protest program scheduled for 21st November in Sonapur, emphasising that the event will be held in Rongamati or in Guwahati.

