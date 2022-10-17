Karimganj Locals Allege Scam Under Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam

Huge scam is alleged in the name of Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam’s Karimganj district.

The locals alleged that the contractor duped Rs 1 crore by installing several pipes without working on the main scheme.

There are taps with no water situation is prevailing in the city.

Although they were receiving water through old schemes, yet the city has been deprived of drinking water for nearly two years since the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

This is the situation in the water supply scheme in Kesharkapan village of North Karimganj constituency.

Meanwhile, the locals of the area have lodged a complaint to the departmental authorities, district administration and even the minister about the contractor's actions.