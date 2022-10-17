25th National Council Meet of AIFDE Held at Bengaluru

The 25th National Council Meet of the All India Federation of Diploma Engineers’, an Apex body of Diploma Engineers organizations, India and constituent unit of SAARC Diploma Engineers Forum was held at Engineer Bhawan of Karnataka Engineering Service Association.

The Federation is an umbrella organization having its membership strength of more than 4 lacs Diploma Engineers working under Central, States and its undertaking departments across the country.

The house constituted an election committee under the chairmanship of Er. FC Jain and Er. RK Rawat as Chief Election and Associate Election officer respectively. The house unanimously elected 20 members of Central Executive Committee headed by Er SN Hugar as President and Er Manamohan Rajbongshi as Secretary General for the term of 2022-24.

The 25th National Council Meet resolved some important Resolutions regarding raising of academic qualifications from 10th to 10+2 (Science) for admission in polytechnic for Diploma Engineering courses, promoting best work culture environment among the engineers for nation building, appointment of technical commission, exchange technical expertise and know-how, spirit of applications, ideas, skill, experience in the field if engineering technology.