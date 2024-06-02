Karimganj Police Seize Large Quantity of Cough Syrup at Assam-Tripura Border

Karimganj police have made a significant discovery at Churaibari on the Assam-Tripura border, uncovering a stash of intoxicating cough syrup concealed within a truck during a routine search at the Churaibari checkpoint.
A truck bearing the registration number HR 37E-7205 was flagged for inspection, leading to the discovery of 22 boxes filled with cough syrup secreted within a hidden compartment.
A total of 3,300 bottles of the intoxicating 'Ascof' cough syrup were confiscated from the cartons. One individual, identified as Sonu from Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for his involvement in the supply of cough syrup.
According to police sources, the cough syrup was intended to be transported from Uttar Pradesh to Agartala. Following the seizure, the truck and its contents, along with the arrested individual, were detained at the Churaibari inspection post. Police have initiated their own case in connection with the incident and are currently interrogating the apprehended trafficker, Sonu.