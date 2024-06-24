"15-20 Km Of Embankments To Be Constructed In Flood-Hit Karimganj": Pijush Hazarika

Assam's Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited flood-hit Karimganj to assess the situation and convened a review meeting at the district commissioner's office on Sunday as the district's guardian minister.
During the meeting, Hazarika reviewed the progress of various departments, focusing on flood management strategies.
"Initially, 15-20 km of embankments will be constructed in the district. I directed the Water Resources Department to study and prepare a proper plan in this regard," Hazarika stated, addressing the flood challenges. Discussions regarding provisions for shelter, food, and medical aid for affected individuals, were also held.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 111,184 people in Karimganj remain affected by the floods. Across the state, nearly 3 lakh people in 19 districts have been impacted by the recent floods, with Karimganj alone witnessing over 2.43 lakh affected individuals.
The floods have submerged 3,326.31 hectares of crop area and disrupted daily life, prompting urgent responses from authorities.
In response to worsening conditions, Hazarika stressed the need for coordinated efforts to mitigate the flood's impact and provide essential services to affected communities.