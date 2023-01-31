Assam: 11 Shops Gutted In Major Fire In Karimganj Market

At least 11 business establishments were burnt to the ground in a major fire that broke out in Assam’s Karimganj on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, the incident took place at Baliya market in Karimganj district. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after news broke out about the incident.
Fire department officials said that they suspect the reason behind the fire to be an electrical short circuit that took place at a tea shop in the locality.
The resulting fire soon engulfed as many as 11 business establishments in the market area with initial estimates pointing towards losses worth lakhs.
It may be noted that on January 27, a major fire broke out in the oil field of Digboi in Assam. The incident occurred in the dumping ground in the middle of an oil field in Digboi, wherein there is an oil pipeline situated in the catastrophe area, just some distance from the dumping ground.
Whereas, it was alleged that the dumping ground was installed without any prior safety, taking into consideration the oil pipeline which was situated nearby.
Also, an incident occurred last year, where over 50 houses including business establishments were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a Powai bazaar in Digboi market area in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
Sources said that multiple cylinders had exploded due to the unprecedented fire which further spread to several dwellings in the vicinity.
Earlier on Januray 25, a massive fire broke out at Panbazar area in Guwahati. The fire broke out on the first floor of Sheikh Brothers building.
The fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. As per reports, no causalities were reported and the cause of the fire was not known immediately.
With the growing cases of fire in the city, it has become a matter of concern. Every shop and malls across the city must take adequate measures in order to control the situation so that no live is damaged and there is no loss of property.