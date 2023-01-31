Assam: 11 Shops Gutted In Major Fire In Karimganj Market

At least 11 business establishments were burnt to the ground in a major fire that broke out in Assam’s Karimganj on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the incident took place at Baliya market in Karimganj district. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot after news broke out about the incident.

Fire department officials said that they suspect the reason behind the fire to be an electrical short circuit that took place at a tea shop in the locality.

The resulting fire soon engulfed as many as 11 business establishments in the market area with initial estimates pointing towards losses worth lakhs.

It may be noted that on January 27, a major fire broke out in the oil field of Digboi in Assam. The incident occurred in the dumping ground in the middle of an oil field in Digboi, wherein there is an oil pipeline situated in the catastrophe area, just some distance from the dumping ground.

Whereas, it was alleged that the dumping ground was installed without any prior safety, taking into consideration the oil pipeline which was situated nearby.