Assam: 2 Killed, 5 Injured as Autorickshaw Hits Illegally Parked Truck

Two people were tragically killed while five others sustained grievous injuries after the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with an illegally parked truck in Assam’s Karimganj district on Monday night.
The incident was reported at Solgoi area in the district wherein the autorickshaw collided with a stationary truck that was parked illegally on the National Highway, resulting in the mishap. Moreover, it was night time which added to the woes of the driver.
Sources informed that the autorickshaw was enroute to a hospital for the treatment of a four-year-old child when the mishap occurred.
The deceased have been identified as Radha Ranjan Das (occupant), and Apu Suklapadhya (the driver of the autorickshaw) who succumbed to his injured in the early hours of Tuesday.
On the other hand, five persons who sustained serious injuries are – Sanju Das, Dhunu Das, Rajen Das, Mampi Das and Rajdeep Das - all of whom were rushed to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) for medical attention.
Meanwhile, the driver of the illegally park truck has fled the scene and is currently traceless.