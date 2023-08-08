Assam: Student Leader, His Wife Accused of Torturing Minor Domestic Help

As per sources, the domestic help, a minor girl, was poured boiling hot water on her body, leaving her with severe burn injuries.

The inhumane act was allegedly carried out by one Maneswar Saura and his wife, who are her employers.

The wife, a teacher by profession, is also accused of causing physical harm to the minor girl. Her face was swollen on one side, indicating that she might have been punched or slapped with great force.