Assam: Student Leader, His Wife Accused of Torturing Minor Domestic Help

As Assam is reeling from the heinous case of domestic violence against an elderly mother in Guwahati city, another such case has come to light wherein a minor domestic help was physically tortured by her employers.
The incident has been reported from Kakopathar town in Assam’s Tinsukia district.
As per sources, the domestic help, a minor girl, was poured boiling hot water on her body, leaving her with severe burn injuries.
The inhumane act was allegedly carried out by one Maneswar Saura and his wife, who are her employers.
The wife, a teacher by profession, is also accused of causing physical harm to the minor girl. Her face was swollen on one side, indicating that she might have been punched or slapped with great force.
Notably, Maneswar Saura is a student leader, however, the name of the organization that he belongs to has not been established yet.
It is learned that the minor girl hails from Moran in Dibrugarh district and had been employed at the house of the accused as a domestic help.
The minor girl, whose name has been withheld, narrated the entire ordeal to Kakopathar police, following which a case was registered against the husband-wife duo.
Further investigation to ascertain facts is underway.