Assam: 4 Arrested For Smuggling Bangladeshis Across Border

The Karimganj police in Assam have apprehended four notorious traffickers involved in smuggling Bangladeshis into India.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Jamil Ahmed Mona, Mahbubul Alam, Kapil Uddin, and Titu Roy.
According to sources, the traffickers had on Sunday facilitated the illegal entry of four Bangladeshi nationals across the India-Bangladesh border.
Acting swiftly, Karimganj Police detained the Bangladeshis and, during interrogation, obtained crucial information that led to the arrest of the four traffickers.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had praised the Assam Police for their successful operation, stating, “In yet another successful push back operation of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, @assampolice managed to apprehend and send back to Bangladesh the following individuals through the Karimganj border”.