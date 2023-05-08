Assam: Cough Syrup Consignment Worth Rs 2 Cr Seized, 2 Held

A massive consignment of Phensedyl cough syrup bottles being illegally transported was caught in Assam’s Karimganj on Sunday night, informed officials.
According to initial reports, an operation was carried out by Churaibari Police in Karimganj during which cough syrup bottles worth around Rs 2 crores was seized. The operation was carried out along the Assam – Tripura state border, mentioned officials.
A freight truck bearing registration numbers UP 21 BN 1404 was intercepted by the police at a check point and searched. Upon searching, the massive consignment of substandard cough syrup bottles being transported illegally was caught and seized.
As per officials, a total of 35,300 bottles of cough syrup was seized during the operation. The truck was coming in from Bihar and was headed towards Agartala in Tripura, they said.
The operation was carried out based on specific information of a possible smuggling bid by newly appointed officer Pranab Mili. Two people have been detained in connection with the matter.
They were identified as Mayank Sharma, the driver of the truck and Bishal, co-pilot. According to officials, they are residents of Harthala village in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.
