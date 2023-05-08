Assam: Cough Syrup Consignment Worth Rs 2 Cr Seized, 2 Held

Earlier in April, in a major crackdown against illegal timber smuggling, the forest department conducted a drive at Baithalangso village in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The operation resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of valuable smuggled timber, including teak and gomari wood worth lakhs of rupees. During the drive, the forest department officials also seized a Tata mobile vehicle with registration number AS09-C-8860, which was allegedly used to transport the smuggled timber.