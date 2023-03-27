Assam Police Foil Smuggling Bid, Seize Cough Syrup Bottles in Gossaigaon

The Assam Police on Sunday night seized a huge quantity of banned phensedyl cough syrup in Gossaigaon.

According to sources, the smugglers hid the banned cough syrup under huge sacks of onions in a truck in which they brought phensedyle cough syrup from West Bengal and was intercepted in Gossaigaon.

The market value of the seized phensedyle cough syrup is suspected to be around Rs. 1 crore.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended two accused in connection with the seizure.

The accused have been identified as Anek and Uday Pratap Singh.

The police said, “We received information about a vehicle smuggling the contraband cough syrups following this we formed a team reached the spot and started checking the vehicles. During the checking, we found a truck loaded with onions and the driver said the truck, bearing the registration number UP78 CN 2379, was en route to Tripura. We got a suspicious feeling and brought the truck to our police station.”

“We thoroughly checked the truck and found that a huge quantity of drugs was concealed under huge sacks of onions,” the police added.