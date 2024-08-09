Assam: 18,000 Yaba Tablets Seized In Silchar, Smuggler Arrested

A massive consignment of narcotic Yaba tablets was seized in a concerted raid in Assam's Silchar. An individual was also arrested for smuggling the contraband in the operation carried out on Thursday night.
The raid was based on military and Assam Rifles intelligence of the movement of the smuggler in Silchar's Kathal Road area. A raid team was constituted and deployed based on the information.
During the operation, the team intercepted a Pulsar motorcycle with registration AS 10 E 3552 and searched it when the consignment containing close to 18,000 Yaba tablets was uncovered. Regarding the bust, the rider of the two-wheeler was arrested by the raiding team.
The arrested individual has been identified as Mahboob Alam, a youth hailing from Asimganj in the Karimganj district.
According to the officials, the youth planned to peddle the Yaba tablets across Silchar. The seized consignment has been estimated to be worth close to Rs 6 crore.
This comes after another consignment of Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 12 crore was seized and one person was apprehended in connection with the bust in Assam’s Cachar last month.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed about the drug haul on social media, congratulating the state police for their continued efforts in curbing the menace.
According to his post, a consignment of 40,000 narcotic Yaba tablets were seized in an operation that was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs in the Islamabad area. The police intercepted a car from which the consignment of Yaba tablets was seized.