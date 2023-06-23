Assam: Heroin Worth Rs 25 Cr Seized In Karimganj, 5 Held

In a major success, Karimganj Police in Assam were able to seize narcotics worth Rs 25 crores and detain five people in connection with the bust, officials informed on Friday.
As per initial reports, the police acted on specific information to carry out an operation at Nilkanthapur village under the Bazaricherra police station during which the massive consignment of drugs was intercepted and seized.
Officials informed that the total quantity of narcotics, identified as heroin, was found to be around 3.2 kilograms. The drugs were kept in as many as 250 soap cases, ready to be smuggled.
During the operation Karimganj Police officials also nabbed five people along with the heroin. According to information received, two vehicles, a Renault Duster, bearing registration number AS 01 BW 8277 and a Maruti Alto with registration numbers AS 10 F 1205 coming in from Mizoram was intercepted by the police and checked during which the heroin concealed inside came up.
Those involved were immediately detained by the police. They have been identified as Talab Hussain, Tahir Ahmed and Khalid Hussain, residents of Patharkandi, and Nitai Sarkar and Nitu Sarkar, residents of neighbouring state Tripura.
It also came to the fore that the estimated worth of the seized heroin in international illicit drug markets is around Rs 25 crores.
Speaking about the successful bust, Karimganj superintendent of police (SP) Partha Protim Das said, “Last night we received information about two vehicles carrying drugs. Accordingly we set up a trap and put our officials along the route. During the raid two cars were intercepted, a Duster and an Alto.”
He said, “While a thorough checking of the Duster, we came across a secret chamber under the front seat. After opening the chamber, we found 250 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing 3.2 kg. We have apprehended five people in connection with the case.”
“Upon initial questioning, we have found out that the heroin was coming in from Aizawl. So far we have come to know that they planned to carry the drugs to Asimganj, however, they were most likely targeting to transport some of it to Guwahati as well. We are now probing all of their forward and backward linkages,” added the Karimganj SP.
Moreover, he further informed that the elder brother of one of those apprehended, Tahir Ahmed, had been detained in April 2022 in NDPS case and is under judicial custody.