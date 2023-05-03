Mizoram: 2 Myanmar Nationals Nabbed By Police, Heroin Seized

Two Myanmar nationals were caught in possession of narcotics by Mizoram Police in the state’s Champhai district on Tuesday. According to officials, the Myanmar nationals were caught with 25 grams of heroin. They were carrying the heroin in two soap cases.
Taking to Twitter, Mizoram Police informed, “#Narcotics seized from two Myanmarese nationals in #WarOnDrugs. Last night, #ChamphaiPolice recovered 25 grams (2 soap cases) of heroin, from the joint possession of Lalnunmawia (25) s/o Mangneichia and Biaktinthanga (24) s/o Suiliansanga, both of Haikhawl, Myanmar.”
Earlier today, a drug peddler was caught with a huge quantity of heroin, in soap cases, worth Rs. 12.5 crores in Mizoram.
The Mizoram Police Special Branch (CID SB) arrested the drug peddler Abdul Mazid Laskar, a resident of Assam’s Cachar district.
Acting on a confidential tip, a special team of Mizoram Police carried out a raid in which they intercepted a truck and arrested the drug peddler with heroin in Seling.
During the raid, the police seized 2.553kg of heroin in 200 soap cases from his possession. The international market price of the seized heroin is estimated to be more than Rs. 12.5 crore.
On April 22, Karbi Anglong police intercepted a truck coming from a neighbouring state Manipur and seized 116 soap boxes containing 1.3 kg of Heroin concealed in the tarpaulin of the truck at Lahorijan.
The police also arrested two persons in connection with the seizure. The arrested persons were identified as Azizul Haque and Dildar Hussain.
The chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had lauded the Assam police for the constant drive against drugs since last two years.