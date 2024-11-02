Assam: More Than 20 Injured in Bus Mishap; Driver's Recklessness Suspected

A devastating road accident occurred in the Baithakhal area of Patharkandi, where a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a nearby pond on Saturday morning.
The bus was en route from Rangamati to Karimganj at the time of the incident, injuring more than 20 passengers, with several reported to be in critical condition.
Rescue operations were completed, with a JCB deployed to assist in retrieving passengers who were trapped in the ditch.
Local residents have alleged that the driver was driving recklessly and was reportedly using a mobile phone while operating the vehicle, which may have contributed to the accident.