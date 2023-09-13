Assam: Mysterious Death Of Woman Sparks Murder Speculation

A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her in-law’s residence in Assam’s Karimganj district on Wednesday morning.
According to information received, the woman, identified as one Shivani Karmakar, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room. Her husband, namely Raman Karmakar, said that his wife hung herself in a bid to take her own life.
While it is presumed that it was a case of suicide, the injury marks on her body indicate otherwise. Sources informed that there were clear indications of foul play as several injury marks were noticed on the body including lacerations and cuts.
In light of these revelations, the deceased woman’s family members have claimed that it was a case of premeditated murder and have demanded action against the in-law’s family.
Local police and the District Magistrate reached the scene soon after and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Further investigation is on.