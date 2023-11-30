Assam Police Seize 40,000 Cough Syrup Bottles Worth Over Rs 2 Cr In Karimganj

Assam police on Wednesday confiscated 40,000 bottles of cough syrup valued at Rs 2.18 crore from a truck in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border.
The police also seized the truck and detained two individuals.
Pratap Das, Additional Superintendent of Police in Karimganj, disclosed that acting on confidential information, a police team intercepted a truck with registration number AS-11BC-6863 at the Churaibari police watch post along the Assam-Tripura border.
"We had set up a Naka Checking at the Churaibari police watch post and intercepted a truck. During the search, we recovered and seized 240 cartons of cough syrup containing 40,000 bottles. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 2.18 crore. We have apprehended two persons," stated Pratap Das.
He further mentioned that the truck originated from Guwahati, and the apprehended persons were residents of Tripura.
"Our investigation is ongoing," added the police officer.