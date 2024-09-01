Assam Police Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 30 Cr in Karimganj, 3 Held

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam police arrested three drug peddlers and seized one lakh Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 30 crore in Karimganj district on Sunday.
The operation, spearheaded by Karimganj District Superintendent Partha Pratim Das, unfolded over the course of an hour on National Highway 6 in Badarpur. Police discovered the drugs hidden in a secret compartment of a Creta vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 DL 1510.
The notorious drug peddlers were identified as Ashraf Ali, Abdul Hannan, and Pradeep Das, residents of Katigorah in Cachar district. The Yaba tablets were intended to be transported from Mizoram to Patharkandi in Assam.
The suspects are currently in custody at Badarpur Police Station as police work to uncover further details and identify other potential members of the drug supply network.