Assam Shocker: Differently-Abled Man Allegedly Tortured To Death by Parents

In a deeply disturbing incident from Assam’s Karimganj district, a differently-abled man was allegedly tortured and murdered by his own parents, sending shockwaves through the local community.
The shocking incident was reported from Purahuria village. Sources revealed that the victim, identified as 32-year-old Sohail Ahmed, was locked inside his home where he endured assault and torture that ultimately led to his death. The incident has sparked outrage in the tight-knit village, with serious allegations surfacing against the deceased's parents.
The tragic case came to light when Sohail's lifeless body was discovered floating in a pond near his house. Additionally, video footage has emerged that allegedly confirms the harrowing details of the crime.
While the father has been identified as Abdus Shahid, the identity of the mother is yet to be established.
Local police, upon being informed, arrived at the scene and recovered the body, which has since been sent for a post-mortem examination.
An investigation has been launched into the case.