Assam Shocker: Mother Kills Three Minor Children In Karimganj

A 27-year-old woman has been apprehended by authorities in Karimganj district, Assam, following accusations of fatally harming her three young children, including a girl.
The incident, which also involved an attempted attack on her seven-year-old sister followed by a suicide attempt, unfolded late Sunday night, with the arrest taking place shortly after.
Superintendent of Police (SP) for Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das, disclosed that law enforcement received reports of the tragic event around 11 p.m. on Sunday. Das stated, "Her husband was not present at home when the incident happened. As per the initial investigation, she did it out of some issues at home, however, we are investigating the matter further."
According to Investigating Officer Dipak Singha, the woman allegedly used a sharp spade to inflict fatal injuries on her children, aged seven, three, and one, respectively. "They were taken to a government hospital where the doctors declared her kids dead. The woman’s seven-year-old sister is getting treatment at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in a critical condition," Singha elaborated.
The husband of the accused woman expressed profound shock and disbelief, stating, "It was too late because she had already killed all our kids. We don’t know what happened which led her to kill such innocent children." He further mentioned that his sister-in-law, who is the same age as their daughter, had recently visited their residence.
The SP confirmed that an executive magistrate conducted an investigation and retrieved the spade used in the crime from the scene. "They also collected bloodstains from the spade, seized clothes of the victims and the accused, and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," added Das.
Police disclosed that the accused woman has admitted to the crime, citing family issues as the motive. A case has been registered against her under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations are ongoing, with statements from the accused and witnesses being recorded.
"The dead bodies have been sent to SMCH for postmortem process and further investigation is going on," officials affirmed.