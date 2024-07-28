Assam: Sudden Death of Diabetic Patient Sparks Chaos at Karimganj Civil Hospital

Karimganj Civil Hospital witnessed tension on Saturday night after the death of a 28-year old diabetic patient, Somnath Banik, triggered unrest among his family and local residents. The family alleged that Banik's death resulted from medical negligence, particularly blaming Dr. Burhan Uddin, who was in charge at the time.
The situation escalated to the point where Sadar police had to intervene to restore order. District Magistrate Rupak Majumdar also arrived at the hospital to help manage the tense atmosphere.
Speaking to the media, a family member said, "My nephew was diabetic, and around 11:30 pm, his health worsened. Nurses administered saline, insulin, and oxygen. However, within 10 minutes, he began to shiver and struggled to breathe. I immediately informed the doctor, but he dismissed my concerns, assuring me that my nephew would be fine in 10 to 15 minutes and asked me to leave. Later, my nephew died. Who will take responsibility for this? This is a clear case of medical negligence."
This incident marks another controversial moment for Karimganj Civil Hospital, which has been in the headlines for various issues.
The concerned authorities of the Health Department are expected to investigate the allegations of negligence to address the concerns raised by the bereaved family.