Assam: Sudden Death of Diabetic Patient Sparks Chaos at Karimganj Civil Hospital

Speaking to the media, a family member said, "My nephew was diabetic, and around 11:30 pm, his health worsened. Nurses administered saline, insulin, and oxygen. However, within 10 minutes, he began to shiver and struggled to breathe. I immediately informed the doctor, but he dismissed my concerns, assuring me that my nephew would be fine in 10 to 15 minutes and asked me to leave. Later, my nephew died. Who will take responsibility for this? This is a clear case of medical negligence."