Sanitation Worker Held for Sexually Assaulting Dead Body in Karimganj Civil Hospital

In a shocking and disturbing incident, Karimganj police have apprehended a man for allegedly sexually assaulting a dead body inside the morgue at the civil hospital in Karimganj.
The apprehended individual has been identified as Ravi Das, a sanitation worker employed at the said civil hospital.
Reports indicate that the body of a deceased woman from Bazaricherra Village of the district was being kept in the morgue at Karimganj Civil Hospital when the despicable act occurred.
According to sources, Ravi Das, in a horrifying act, allegedly committed sexual assault with the deceased woman's body.
The news of this ghastly incident quickly spread, triggering a wave of uproar and outrage among the residents of Karimganj.
Responding swiftly to the situation, the Karimganj police moved into action and apprehended the suspect, Ravi Das.
He was taken into custody and brought to the Sadar police station for further interrogation and legal proceedings.
The reprehensible nature of the incident has deeply unsettled the community, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for justice.
Meanwhile, the district police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable for his actions.
The gruesome incident has left a profound impact on the residents of Karimganj district, serving as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and safeguarding the dignity and respect of the deceased.