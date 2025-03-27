Assam: Three Morigaon Residents Killed in Sonapur Road Mishap

A devastating road accident in Jogdol, Sonapur, claimed the lives of three individuals early this morning. The incident occurred when a vehicle bearing registration number AS21AC3309, en route from Jagiroad to Guwahati, crashed into a stationary truck (AS01PC5651) parked by the roadside.

The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the instant death of all three passengers inside the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Sofikul Islam (26), Sakil Ahmed (18), and Mustak Ahmed (18), all residents of Moirabari, Morigaon.

According to police sources, the victims were traveling to Guwahati to purchase goods when the accident took place. Their bodies have been shifted to Sonapur District Hospital, where an atmosphere of grief prevails. Family members of the deceased have not yet arrived at the hospital.

The Sonapur police are investigating the incident, while locals have expressed concern over reckless driving and road safety measures in the area.

