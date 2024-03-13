Assam: Two Held With 9,700 Cough Syrup Bottles In Karimganj

Assam Police made a significant seizure in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday, uncovering a substantial quantity of cough syrup and apprehending two individuals.
According to reports, the police confiscated 9700 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in the Churaibari area of Karimganj district.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the police team intercepted a truck at the Churaibari check post along the Assam-Tripura border.
A thorough search conducted by Assam Police revealed approximately 193 cartons containing about 9,700 bottles of Codeine phosphate cough syrup Eskuf/Phensedyl inside the vehicle.
Two individuals identified as Sadananda Ray and Sanjay Ray, both hailing from West Bengal, were detained in connection to the seizure.
Further investigations is on.