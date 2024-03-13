Karimganj

Assam: Two Held With 9,700 Cough Syrup Bottles In Karimganj

According to reports, the police confiscated 9700 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in the Churaibari area of Karimganj district.
Assam: Two Held With 9,700 Cough Syrup Bottles In Karimganj
Assam: Two Held With 9,700 Cough Syrup Bottles In Karimganj
Pratidin Bureau

Assam Police made a significant seizure in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border on Tuesday, uncovering a substantial quantity of cough syrup and apprehending two individuals.

According to reports, the police confiscated 9700 bottles of cough syrup from a truck in the Churaibari area of Karimganj district.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the police team intercepted a truck at the Churaibari check post along the Assam-Tripura border.

A thorough search conducted by Assam Police revealed approximately 193 cartons containing about 9,700 bottles of Codeine phosphate cough syrup Eskuf/Phensedyl inside the vehicle.

Two individuals identified as Sadananda Ray and Sanjay Ray, both hailing from West Bengal, were detained in connection to the seizure.

Further investigations is on.

Assam: Two Held With 9,700 Cough Syrup Bottles In Karimganj
Assam Police Seize 40,000 Cough Syrup Bottles Worth Over Rs 2 Cr In Karimganj
Assam police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
karimganj>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/karimganj/assam-two-held-with-9700-cough-syrup-bottles-in-karimganj
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com