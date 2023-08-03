Assam: Woman Killed On Spot In Head-On Collision In Karimganj

A woman was killed on the spot in a major head-on collision that took place in Assam's Karimganj district on Thursday.
As per preliminary reports from the scene, two auto-rickshaws coming in from opposite directions collided into each other causing the accident.
As a result of the accident, one person, a woman was killed on the spot. The deceased woman was identified as one Rahima Begum, a resident of Kawalgaon in the Karimganj district.
Meanwhile, four other passengers sustained serious injuries in the incident. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for primary medical assistance.
Local police arrived at the scene soon and recovered the body. A probe has been initiated into the matter.
It may be noted that despite the efforts made the state government to minimize road accidents, it seems that is a long way to go as two persons were killed in separate road mishaps in Assam on Wednesday.
In the first incident, a head-on collision between two cars claimed the life of one person while severely injuring two others in Hajo.
The deceased has been identified as Babul Kalita, a specially-abled man, who died on the way to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
In a separate incident, a pedestrian died on the spot after being hit by a scooter in Bajali’s Baghmara area.
The police after reaching the spot recovered and seized the vehicle, bearing the registration number AS 15G 5461.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter and sent the body of the pedestrian to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.