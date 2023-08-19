Banned Cough Syrup Worth Rs 4 Cr Seized in Assam’s Karimganj

As many as 61,000 banned cough syrup bottles worth Rs. 4 crore was seized from a truck in Assam’s Karimganj, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to sources, Karimganj police intercepted a truck in Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border and seized the 61,000 banned cough syrups.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Pratap Das said, “Our operation against drugs is going on. Last night, we intercepted a truck. We have recovered and seized 61,000 banned cough syrup bottles from the truck. We also apprehended the driver of the truck. The market value of the seized cough syrup bottles is estimated at around Rs 4 crore.”
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, identified as Biswajit Biswas, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.