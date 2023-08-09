Clash Erupts Between Two Parties over Custody of Donation Box in Karimganj

Tension grips in Ratabari locality in Assam's Karimganj district after a fierce clash broke out between the locals and committee members over a donation box of the ‘Maqam’ (a shrine for Islam followers).
Around 15 people were injured in the clash, of which, the condition of five persons are being reported to be critical, informed sources.
All the injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH).
According to preliminary information, a heated discussion occurred between the two parties for custody of the money within the claimed 'Maqam's donation box,' resulting in a riot that injured many individuals, including women.
A group of people also flung stones, causing a commotion in the area.
Meanwhile, an investigation into the case is underway.