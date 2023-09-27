CM’s SVC Team Raids at MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha’s Office in Karimganj

Karimganj

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM’s SVC) on Wednesday raided the office of the Working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and MLA from Karimganj North Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha.

According to reports, the raid was conducted at Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's tea garden office.

A 10-member team from the CM's SVC searched the office this evening in response to claims that the legislator improperly acquired the tea garden property.

Meanwhile, two close aides of the Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha are being summoned by the CM’s SVC for an interrogation.

An investigation into the case is underway.

