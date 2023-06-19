Mystery Shrouds Death Of Assam Youth In Bengaluru

A youth from Assam’s Badarpur died under mysterious circumstances in Karnataka, reports emerged on Monday.
As per the reports, the youth, identified as Rajesh Das, a resident of Ghoramora village in the Badarpur circle of Assam’s Karimganj district was found dead in Bengaluru.
According to information received, prima facie Rajesh is thought to have been murdered, however, further investigation will reveal the truth.
Meanwhile, the family of the deceased has urged authorities to ensure a high-level investigation into the mysterious death of Rajesh Das.
It has come to the fore that Rajesh Das was employed at a private firm in Bengaluru’s Suryanagar area.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.
The death of Rajesh Das brings to light another recent case where a youth from Assam was killed in Bihar. In a tragic incident, the Assam youth was killed by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Kishanganj while he was travelling to his hometown from Gujarat via train, reports emerged on May 15.
The deceased was identified as Babul Baruah, hailing from Gohpur. Before being killed by the miscreants, Babul contacted his wife to inform that he will be killed at any moment and that it was the last call from him.
The police informed, “On Sunday, the wife of Babul Baruah came to our police outpost and said that her husband was travelling to Assam from Gujarat, where he was employed, via train on May 12. Later, after reaching Kishanganj Railway Station on May 14, Babul made a call to his wife during the early hours of the day saying that he is being attacked by a few miscreants and that it was his last call as he may get killed at any moment. She made me listen to the call recordings of him.”
“After listening to the call recordings, I contacted Kishanganj Police to make them aware of the incident and asked if they could help us with the matter. I sent the photo of Babul and the address to the Officer-in-Charge of Kishanganj Police Station. After a few moments, we received a call back from them informing us that there is an incident of a youth being run over by a moving train and his body was found on a railway track. They then sent us a photo asking to identify whether the body was of Babul,” he said.