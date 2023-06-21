Assam: Erosion by Kushiyara River Poses Serious Threat for Karimganj

Tense situation prevailed at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj amid heavy rainfall and flood conditions after erosion along the banks of the Kushiyara River triggered panic among residents of the nearby villages.
The situation on the Indian border in Karimganj is very bleak as several houses and trees near the river were swallowed by floodwaters due to erosion and rise in water levels triggered by incessant rainfall.
Several people residing near the affected areas were given the facilities to shift to shelter camps however, the people, whose houses were yet not affected by the flood or erosion, are reluctant to shift to shelter camps fearing the robbers from Bangladesh would loot their properties.
One of the people whose house was partially damaged by the erosion told the media, “The government has made provisions for us to live at the shelter camps however, we do not want to shift. We made this home after giving our sweat and blood and we are afraid that the robbers from the neighbouring country would enter our residence loot everything we have bought from our hard-earned money.”