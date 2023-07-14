Infant Dies Due To Wrong Treatment In Assam's Karimganj

Tensions flared in Assam's Karimganj in the wake of the death of child due to alleged wrong treatment, reports emerged on Friday.
As per the reports, the nine-month-old girl child of Kishore Kumar, a resident of the Bazari Cherra in Karimganj, was admitted to a private hospital where she died due to wrong treatment.
According to information received, the infant had been admitted to 'Life Line Hospital' after it contracted some illness. After her condition did not improve, she was referred to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).
However, the child tragically passed away while undergoing treatment at SMCH. After that, the family of the child asked the doctors at Life Line Hospital to explain the reason behind her death.
This led to a quarrel between both sides, after which they filed two separate complaints with the police.
Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased child said, "Our baby was suffering from diarrhoea. We brought her here and the doctor prescribed a medicine. However, her condition did not improve. After that, the doctor told us that it is normal for a small child and will get better soon."
"At night when the doctor administered an injection, our baby started shivering and crying immediately. They were not referring her to a better hospital so we forcefully got her referred to SMCH. There doctors told us that her brain was affected due to the injection. She died there," added the mother.
The father also strongly criticised the doctors and the hospital and demanded for justice on camera.
Local police is looking into the matter.