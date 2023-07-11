Six-Member Gang of Dacoits Arrested in Assam’s Karimganj

A six-member gang of dacoits were arrested during an operation by the police in Assam’s Karimganj district, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The accused were arrested from Ratabari and Kaliganj areas and several items were seized from their possession, sources informed.
The seized items included one handmade pistol, four live cartridges and several objectionable materials.
The arrestees have been identified as Tasruf Ali, Asabuddin, Manir Ali, Nurul Haque, Khairul Islam and Abdul Latif.
It has come to the fore that the accused were involved in several dacoity related incident.
Last month, a five-member gang of dacoits were apprehended during a massive operation launched by the police in Karimganj.
As per sources, after receiving specific inputs about the presence of the dacoits, the Karimganj Police launched an operation at the Kayasthagram area by closing all entrance gates.
Reportedly, many illegal arms and ammunition including five firearms, several rounds of ammunition, three hand-made guns and two pistols were seized from the group of dacoits.
The arrested dacoits were identified as Abdul Latif, Moinul Haque, Monir Uddin, Zamir Uddin and Halim Uddin. Sources said that the police received prior information that the group of dacoits were up to a major robbery.