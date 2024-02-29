Jan Shatabdi Express Collides with Goods-Carrying Vehicle in Assam's Badarpur

In a spine-chilling accident, the 12098-Khongsang-Agartala Jan Shatabdi Express collided with a goods-carrying vehicle near Lamajuar in Badarpur, Karimganj district on Thursday.
As per reports, the collision occurred when the mini truck bearing registration number AS 10 AC 4683 attempted to cross the rail crossing without authorization.
Fortunately, the truck driver and hundreds of railway passengers escaped the fatal disaster; however, the vehicle was completely damaged as a result of the collision.
According to sources, the crash was caused by the mini truck's ill-fated attempt to cross the rail crossing in the face of an approaching train.
Meanwhile, a team of the Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot and retrieved the mini truck from the spot.