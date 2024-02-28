Jharkhand: Train Crushes Passengers At Jamtara, Several Feared Dead

Several people are feared dead after being run over by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara on Wednesday. Initial reports claim that the passengers jumped from the train they were traveling on after it caught fire, however, were crushed to death by another train.
Jamtara deputy commissioner Shashi Bhushan Mehra was quoted by ANI as saying that the incident took place at Kala Jharia railway station of Jharkhand.
He further informed that a few deaths have been reported in the incident, however, it is too early to determine the exact death toll.
Medical teams and ambulances have been rushed to the spot, he added. The injured are being rushed for treatment.
More details are awaited.