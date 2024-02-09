The family members of the deceased accused the doctor at Karimganj Civil Hospital of locking up the operation theatre and escaping after her death during the procedure

Karimganj Karimganj Civil Hospital Doctor Accused Of Locking OT, Escaping After Patient's Death It may be noted that this is not the first time, the doctor finds himself in a controversy. He was previously accused of carrying out wrong treatment that led to the death of a patient.