Karimganj Civil Hospital Doctor Accused Of Locking OT, Escaping After Patient's Death
Karimganj Civil Hospital in Assam is again the subject of a major controversy after a woman died while undergoing abortion allegedly due to wrong treatment, reports on Friday claimed.
The woman undergoing an operation to abort her pregnancy died after which her family members broke into the operation theatre leading to a heated situation.
The operating surgeon, Dr Ashish Kumar Biswas and his team were accused by the family of escaping after the woman passed away during the procedure.
The deceased woman was identified as Usha Barman, a resident of Sarisha in the Karimganj district. She had arrived at the hospital along with ASHA workers for the abortion procedure.
At around 4 pm, Dr Ashish Kumar Biswas entered the operation theatre to operate on Usha Barman. Seeing the procedure take a lot of time, an ASHA worker informed her family members that she was not doing very well.
However, after the family members arrived, the found that the doctor and nurses had locked the operation theatre and escaped, they told reporters. This prompted them to break into the room to witness the lifeless remains of Usha Barman.
As the tensions inside the hospital flared, officials from the Karimganj Sadar Police Station stepped in to control the situation. Later on, after the arrival of Karimganj Sadar Circle Officer as the local magistrate, the deceased woman's body was taken out of the operation theatre.
It may be noted that this is not the first time, the doctor finds himself in a controversy. He was previously accused of carrying out wrong treatment that led to the death of a patient. The incident had to be probed by a team of investigators from Guwahati.
Just about six to seven months after that incident, a healthy woman died at his hands, allegedly due to erroneous treatment bringing the heat on Karimganj Civil Hospital again.
A proper investigation will reveal further details about the case.