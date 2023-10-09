Karimganj District AAP President Held on Charges of Cheating Govt Job Aspirants

The Karimganj Police detained the district unit president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday on accusations of defrauding government job applicants in the pretence of employing them as Home Guards.
According to reports, the AAP leader identified as Sainul Haque was picked up from his residence at Patiala village of Anipur by Ram Krishnanagar police on Sunday night.
The AAP leader has been accused of collecting a huge amount of money from job seekers and duping them at the last moment.
Sources informed that previously those who had paid money to Sainul Haque easily got recruited as home guards.
However, things didn’t work out in Sainul’s favour after a section of the job aspirants had lodged an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party district president at the Ram Krishnanagar police station seeking justice.
Interestingly, it has also come to the fore that Sainul himself was a home guard jawan and had used his political connections to appoint home guards.
Meanwhile, the Karimganj police are interrogating the AAP leader at Ram Krishnanagar police station.