ED Arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh After Hours of Raids at His Residence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy-linked money laundering case, reports said on Wednesday.
Sanjay Singh was arrested after his residence was raided by the ED earlier today. According to information, he was questioned by the probe agency for over 10 hours in connection with a money laundering case.
According to reports, prior to the raid, Singh’s staff members and those linked to him were earlier interrogated by the probe agency.
The ED raids came months after the agency raided three of his associates - Sarvesh Mishra, Ajit and Vivek Tyagi over their alleged involvement in the purported Delhi liquor scam.
It is learned that earlier in May this year, the AAP MP wrote a letter to Finance Secretary TV Somanathan stating that the ED Director and Assistant Director deliberately linked his name to the alleged liquor scam without any basis or evidence, attempting to tarnish his public image and defame him.